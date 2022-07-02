Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

Second placed Mia Vallee of Canada celebrates after the women's diving 3m springboard final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium -- and the country's third at the event in diving -- with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Petr David Josek