Oilers goaltender Mike Smith to start Game 2, Avalanche counterpart Darcy Kuemper out

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers right-winger Zack Kassian (44) during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL's Western Conference finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Denver. Mike Smith will be back in the crease for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 on Thursday, but Kuemper will miss the match with an upper-body injury. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)