Toronto Arrows re-sign New Zealand-born prop Lolani Faleiva for 2023 MLR season

New Zealand-born prop Lolani Faleiva is shown in action for the Toronto Arrows on April 16, 2022, in Major League Rugby play against NOLA Gold at York Lions Stadium. One day after re-signing Isaac Salmon, the Toronto Arrows have brought fellow prop Faleiva back for the 2023 MLR season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Arrows-Tek Ang **MANDATORY CREDIT**