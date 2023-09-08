Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault looks for third straight UFC win

Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault will look to extend his UFC win streak to three when he takes on Brazil's Michel Pereira on a UFC Fight Night card next month in Las Vegas. Barriault, centre, celebrates after defeating Eryk Anders during a UFC 289 middleweight bout, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, June 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck