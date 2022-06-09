CF Montréal signs technical head Renard to extension 'for an indefinite period'

CF Montreal Matko Miljevic, right, celebrates with teammate Kei Kamara following a goal by forward Sunusi Ibrahim, left, as they face the Forge FC during first half Canadian Championship quarterfinal action in Montreal on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Major League Soccer club CF Montréal announced Thursday it has reached a new deal with Olivier Renard to head its technical team "for an indefinite period." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson