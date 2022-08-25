Nurse makes video-game splash for women's hockey as world championship gets underway

Team Canada's Brianne Jenner (19) and Sarah Nurse (20) celebrate with their gold medals after defeating the United States in women's hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 17, 2022. Nurse says the timing couldn't be better to be the first woman to grace the cover of EA Sports' NHL 23. The 27-year-old from Hamilton joined Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras as the faces of the video game's next edition unveiled Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson