PWHPA tournament to be hosted by Pittsburgh Penguins

Team Bauer Kristin O'Neill, right, tries to get the puck past Team Sonnet goalie Shea Tiley during second period PWHPA Dream Tour hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Monday, May 24, 2021. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins will co-host a women's tournament Nov. 25-27 at the Penguins' practice facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh