TORONTO - Sarah Potomak scored 2:47 into overtime to lead Calgary's Team Scotiabank past Minnesota's Team Adidas 4-3 on Saturday in the PWHPA's Dream Gap Tour.
Team Scotiabank will face Toronto's Team Sonnet on Sunday in the Kipling Showcase's final.
Alex Poznikoff had a pair of goals in the third period for Calgary, which sits atop the tour's standings with six points. Samantha Cogan had Scotiabank's other goal.
Alexa Gruschow led Team Adidas with two goals and Mellissa Channell added one.
Montreal's Team Harvey’s withdrew from the weekend's event in Toronto as a precautionary measure with surging COVID-19 numbers.
That led to the cancellation of Saturday's early game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.