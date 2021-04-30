Canada's top Olympic doctor expects entire team to be vaccinated before Tokyo

Director of medical services for VANOC, Dr. Mike Wilkinson, left, and mobile unit manager Dr. Ross Brown speak to reporters in a mobile medical unit set up for the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Whistler, B.C., on Wednesday, January 20, 2010. Wilkinson is confident that with the pace of the country's vaccine rollout, every Canadian athlete will be vaccinated before this summer's Tokyo Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck