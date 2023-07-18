Tobi Amusan, women's record holder in 100 hurdles, charged with missing 3 drug tests

FILE - Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships on July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Amusan says she has been charged with a rules violation for missing three doping tests in the span of 12 months. The Nigerian posted the news on her Instagram account Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and said she would fight the charges. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)