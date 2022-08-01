Medvedev, Swiatek get top seeds for upcoming National Bank Open tennis tournaments

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to France's Alize Cornet during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev has been named the top seed for the upcoming National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Montreal, while Swiatek is the top seed for the women's event in Toronto.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth