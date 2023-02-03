Andreescu through to semifinals at Thailand Open with win over Kostyuk

Canada's Bianca Andreescu advanced to the semifinal of the Thailand Open tennis tournament with a 6-0, 7-6 (3) win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk on Friday. Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns the ball against Qinwen Zheng, of China, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto on Thursday, August 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette