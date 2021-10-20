Canada's Kevin Pangos finally arrives in the NBA after circuitous six-year route

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Pangos (6) drives against Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball pre-season game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cleveland. The first time Canadian Kevin Pangos walked on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse floor in his No. 6 Cavaliers jersey, his dad Bill was back at his Cleveland hotel room battling a nasty bout of food poisoning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Dejak