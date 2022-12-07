VICTORIAVILLE, Que. - William Veillette and Natan Ethier scored shootout goals to lift the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 2-1 victory over the Victoriaville Tigres on Wednesday.
Maxime Pellerin had the lone shootout goal for the Tigres.
Daniel Agostino scored Shawinigan's regulation goal. Egor Goriunov tallied for Victoriaville.
SEA DOGS 2 ARMADA 1
SAINT JOHN - Connor Trenholm scored the game-winning goal at 3:41 in the third period as the Sea Dogs edged the Armada.
Vincent Despont had the other Saint John goal. Jonathan Fauchon tallied for Blainville-Boisbriand.
