Sens goalie Forsberg out indefinitely with MCL tear in both knees

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) is taken off the ice on a stretcher while taking on the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after sustaining tears to the medial collateral ligament in both of his knees during a game Saturday against Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick