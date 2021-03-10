Denis Shapovalov ousts Vasek Pospisil in all-Canadian match at Qatar Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov makes a forehand return to compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Shapovalov beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-4 in an all-Canadian second-round match at the Qatar Open .THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Andy Brownbill