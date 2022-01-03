Six Toronto Raptors games get new dates as NBA reworks schedule

Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby, left, heads towards the basket as New York Knicks' Alec Burks defends during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The Toronto Raptors officially rescheduled six of their games on Monday.

Toronto had three games postponed after either the Raptors or their opponents were placed in COVID-19 protocols. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young