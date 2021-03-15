Calgary Flames keep firing under Sutter, edge Edmonton Oilers 4-3

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter, centre, speaks with Rasmus Andersson, right, as Juuso Valimaki looks on during second-period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers in Calgary, Monday, March 15, 2021. The Flames won a third straight game under new head coach Darryl Sutter with a 3-2 victory Monday over the visiting Oilers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh