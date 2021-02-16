Veteran jockey Eurico Rosa Da Silva makes many shocking revelations in autobiography

Eurico Rosa da Silva leads Big Red Mike to the winners circle after winning the 151st Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on July 4, 2010. The racetrack was always Eurico Rosa Da Silva's happy place. It's where he won over 2,200 career races -- including two Queen's Plates -- and seven times earned recognition as Canada's top jockey. But it was also where Da Silva could temporarily bury his personal troubles. In his candid autobiography, "Riding for Freedom," Da Silva makes revelations about addictions and psychological damage caused by a verbally abusive father. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn