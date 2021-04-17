Brad Gushue, Tracy Fleury keep rolling in Champions Cup curling in Calgary

CALGARY - Tracy Fleury capped an unbeaten preliminary round Saturday to secure a semifinal berth in the Humpty's Champions Cup Grand Slam curling event.
Fleury edged Scotland's Eve Muirhead 7-6 in an extra end to top the women's Pool B with a 4-0. Fleury and her Winnipeg foursome locked in a berth in Sunday's semifinal.
Canadians Kevin Koe and Brendan Bottcher at 3-1, and Brad Gushue at 3-0, also secured playoff berths Saturday.
The Champions Cup is the first of two Grand Slams at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary featuring two dozen men's and women's domestic and international teams.
The Princess Auto Players' Championship starts Tuesday. The combined prize purse of both bonspiels is $560,000.
Koe defeated John Epping 7-4 to eliminate the latter from playoff contention at 1-3.
Bottcher, who beat Koe to win last month's Canadian championship, scratched out a 3-2 victory in an extra end over Jason Gunnlaugson (0-4).
Defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland (3-1) was also playoff-bound after a 5-3 victory over reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden (0-4).
Gushue scored two points in the seventh end and stole one in the eighth for a 6-5 win over Switzerland's Peter de Cruz, who earned a world championship bronze medal last Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.