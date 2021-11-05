Former Toronto Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley put in charge of Salford Red Devils

Toronto Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley is seen during the Super 8s qualifiers match against the Salford Red Devils at AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, Manchester, on Sept. 8, 2018 in this handout photo. Former Toronto Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley was named coach of the Salford Red Devils on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Touchlinepics, Stephen Gaunt *MANDATORY CREDIT*