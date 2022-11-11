Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

FILE- Canada's Sidney Crosby hoists the trophy following his team's victory over Europe in the finals of the World Cup of Hockey finals on Sept. 29, 2016, in Toronto. he NHL and NHL Players’ Association have abandoned plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, according to a a joint statement Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, calling it not feasible to hold the tournament as they had hoped in February of 2024. The league and union say they hope to stage it in February 2025 and will continue to plan for that. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP, File)