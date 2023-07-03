Canadian canoeists likely to get paddles on time thanks to 'all-hands-on-deck' effort

Athletes compete in the U16 Men K-1 200m B-Final at the Canadian Sprint Canoe and Kayak Championships at Mooney's Bay in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. A group of 32 Canadian athletes landed in Italy on Monday for this week's under-18 and under-23 sprint canoe world championships, but their paddles didn’t make the journey, says one of the parents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang