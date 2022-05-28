Canada to play for gold at men's hockey worlds after 6-1 victory over Czechia

TAMPERE, Finland - Dylan Cozens scored twice to lead Canada to a 6-1 win over Czechia in semifinal play Saturday at the world hockey championship.
Canada pulled away by scoring three goals in a span of three minutes 19 seconds midway through the second period at the Nokia Arena. Kent Johnson's goal was sandwiched between power-play goals by Adam Lowry and Matt Barzal.
David Krejci opened the scoring for Czechia and Cozens tied the game late in the first period.
Cole Sillinger had an insurance goal for the Canadians, who outshot Czechia 35-26. Canadian netminder Chris Dreidger made 25 saves.
The Canadians will play host Finland for gold on Sunday after the host side beat the United States 4-3 in the early semifinal.
It's the third straight time - a first for this IIHF tournament - that Canada and Finland will meet in the championship game. Finland won gold in 2019 and Canada was victorious last year.
The Americans will play Czechia for bronze on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2022.