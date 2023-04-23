Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty handed fine for cross-checking

Toronto Maple Leafs center Sam Lafferty (28) tries to get between Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) and center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Tampa, Fla., Saturday, April 22, 2023. Lafferty has been fined for cross-checking, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara