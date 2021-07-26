NewsAlert: Canada's Jessica Klimkait wins judo bronze NewsAlert: Klimkait wins judo bronze Jul 26, 2021 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOKYO - Canada's Jessica Klimkait has won bronze in the women's under-57 kilogram category at the Tokyo Olympics.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Jessica Klimkait Bronze Sport Tokyo Olympics Category Canada Judo Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles1 home confirmed lost to Nk'Mip Creek fireThousands under evacuation order, alert near Nk’Mip fireFire near OK Falls grows to 6,600 haWind warning issued as Nk'Mip fire grows to 2,000 haKiller granted leave to renew driver’s licenceUPDATE: Over 200 homes now on alert in Osoyoos25 years and counting (in Italian)‘Significant growth’ on Nk’Mip Creek firePenticton’s oldest citizen was fiesty right to the endIH admits poor uptake on new counselling services Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News NewsAlert: Canada's Jessica Klimkait wins judo bronze Canada goes for Gold and First Indigenous GG Gets Sworn In: In The News for July 26 Former CannTrust leaders to make first court appearance following fraud charges A look at COVID-19 reopening plans across the country Tory riding associations' war chests larger than other parties, analysis shows Mary Simon set to be installed as 30th governor general, and first Indigenous