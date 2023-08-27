Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach 2 weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy

FILE - Italy's manager Roberto Mancini walks on the pitch after defeating England at the Euro 2020 soccer championship final at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Italy coach Roberto Mancini resigned surprisingly on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP, File)