Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) gets his stick on the puck as he battles Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry (26) behind the net during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The Montreal Canadiens have traded Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn