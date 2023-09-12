Tuesday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Texas 6 Toronto 3

Minnesota 3 Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 6 Houston 2

Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 0

New York Yankees 3 Boston 2, 1st game

New York Yankees 4 Boston 1, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 6 Kansas City 2, 1st game

Kansas City 11 Chicago White Sox 10, 2nd game

National League

Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 6 (10 innings)

Pittsburgh 5 Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 7 Arizona 4

Milwaukee 3 Miami 1

Colorado 6 Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 11 San Diego 2

Interleague

St. Louis 5 Baltimore 2

Cleveland 3 San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 6 Detroit 5 (10 innings)

