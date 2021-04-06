Toronto FC up for CONCACAF Champions League challenge of Mexico's Club Leon

New York Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas gives instructions to his team during the second half of an MLS soccer game against San Jose, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. Toronto FC kicks off its 2021 season in deep water Wednesday, taking on Club Leon in Mexico in the first leg of their Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 tie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Luciano, File