NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

Prince George Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan runs through drills during practice for the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects in Kitchener, Ont. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins