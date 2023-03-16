Canada's mental toughness key at Billie Jean King Cup qualifier: coach

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and playing partner Canada's Leylah Fernandez wait to play a return as they play a doubles match on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Glasgow, Scotland Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Tennis Canada announced earlier this week that Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino and doubles ace Gabriela Dabrowski will represent the Maple Leaf in the Gainbridge qualifiers at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum on April 14 and 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung