IndyCar driver Devlin DeFrancesco raising funds for Toronto's Sunnybrook hospital

An IndyCar driver is using his personal experience to raise funds and awareness for premature babies at a Toronto-area hospital. Devlin DeFrancesco, shown in a handout photo, was born 15 weeks premature at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. The 22-year-old driver and the hospital announced a new initiative called Racing for the Tiniest Babies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport **MANDATORY CREDIT**