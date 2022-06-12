Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Henderson eagled the par-5 18th hole in a one-hole playoff with American Lindsey Weaver-Wright.
It's Henderson's 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
The product of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the winningest golfer in Canadian history.
Henderson shot a 7-under 64 in the final round of the three-round event.
Weaver-Wright, who finished her round after Henderson, birdied her final two holes to tie Henderson at 12-under overall and force the playoff.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2022.