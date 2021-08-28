Saturday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
At Calgary
Quarterfinals
Switzerland 3 Russia 2 (OT)
United States 10 Japan 2
Canada 7 Germany 0
Finland 1 Czech Republic 0
---
CFL
B.C. 24 Ottawa 12
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 4 Seattle 2
Boston 5 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)
Toronto 3 Detroit 2 (10 innings)
Houston 5 Texas 2
Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 3
National League
Philadelphia 7 Arizona 0
Miami 6 Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 13 Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 3
San Francisco 5 Atlanta 0
L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 2
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 7 Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 6 Milwaukee 4
L.A. Angels 10 San Diego 2
---
Major League Soccer
Nashville 2 Atlanta 0
Chicago 1 New York 0
LA Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 3
New York City FC 2 New England 0
D.C. United 3 Philadelphia 1
Colorado 1 Sporting Kansas City 1
Minnesota 2 Houston 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2021.