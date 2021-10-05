Quarterbacks Collaros and Evans, receiver Dedmon named CFL top performers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, centre, smiles as he sits on the bench late in the second half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on Friday, October 1, 2021.Collaros, Ottawa quarterback Caleb Evans and Redblacks receiver DeVonte Dedmon have been named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck