AP sources: Williamson agrees to 5-year, $193M extension

FILE - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson watches a shoot-around before Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, April 29, 2022, in New Orleans. Two people familiar with the decision say Williamson has agreed to a five-year extension worth $193 million. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NBA rules do not allow the extension to become official until July 6. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)