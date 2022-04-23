Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Carolina 3 New Jersey 2 (OT)

Buffalo 5 N.Y. Islanders 3

Pittsburgh 7 Detroit 2

Boston 3 N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 6, Montreal 4

Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2

Florida 3, Toronto 2 (OT)

San Jose 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 3, Seattle 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4 (OT)

Calgary 6, Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 2

---

AHL

Cleveland 4, Rochester 2

Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 1

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2

Syracuse 5, Laval 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 0

Rockford 5, Manitoba 3

Henderson 5, San Jose 2

Texas 2, Iowa 1

Charlotte 2, Providence 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago 1

Colorado 5, Ontario 1

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 0

Tucson 3, San Diego 1

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Toronto 110 Philadelphia 102

(Philadelphia leads series 3-1)

Utah 100, Dallas 99

(Series tied 2-2)

Boston 109, Brooklyn 103

(Boston leads series 3-0)

Minnesota 119, Memphis 118

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Cleveland 4

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 2, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2 (10 innings)

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 13, Seattle 7

National League

San Francisco 5 Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 21 Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

Miami 9, Atlanta 7

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers (10 innings)

Interleague

Detroit 13 Colorado 0

Colorado 3, Detroit 2

---

MLS

Dallas FC 2 Houston 1

CF Montréal 1 Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago 0

D.C. United 3, New England 2

Austin FC 3, Vancouver 0

Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0

Charlotte FC 0, Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 0, Portland 0

San Jose 4, Seattle 3

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0

---

NLL

Halifax 16, New York 13

Georgia 12, Panther City 0

Saskatchewan 17, San Diego 14

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.