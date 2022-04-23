Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Carolina 3 New Jersey 2 (OT)
Buffalo 5 N.Y. Islanders 3
Pittsburgh 7 Detroit 2
Boston 3 N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 6, Montreal 4
Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2
Florida 3, Toronto 2 (OT)
San Jose 4, Chicago 1
Dallas 3, Seattle 2
St. Louis 5, Arizona 4 (OT)
Calgary 6, Vancouver 3
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 2
---
AHL
Cleveland 4, Rochester 2
Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 1
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2
Syracuse 5, Laval 1
Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 0
Rockford 5, Manitoba 3
Henderson 5, San Jose 2
Texas 2, Iowa 1
Charlotte 2, Providence 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago 1
Colorado 5, Ontario 1
Bakersfield 4, Stockton 0
Tucson 3, San Diego 1
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Toronto 110 Philadelphia 102
(Philadelphia leads series 3-1)
Utah 100, Dallas 99
(Series tied 2-2)
Boston 109, Brooklyn 103
(Boston leads series 3-0)
Minnesota 119, Memphis 118
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5 Cleveland 4
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 2, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2 (10 innings)
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4
Kansas City 13, Seattle 7
National League
San Francisco 5 Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 21 Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0
Miami 9, Atlanta 7
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers (10 innings)
Interleague
Detroit 13 Colorado 0
Colorado 3, Detroit 2
---
MLS
Dallas FC 2 Houston 1
CF Montréal 1 Philadelphia 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago 0
D.C. United 3, New England 2
Austin FC 3, Vancouver 0
Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0
Charlotte FC 0, Colorado 0
Real Salt Lake 0, Portland 0
San Jose 4, Seattle 3
LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0
---
NLL
Halifax 16, New York 13
Georgia 12, Panther City 0
Saskatchewan 17, San Diego 14
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2022.