Former world champion Kevin Koe earns third straight win at Tim Hortons Brier event

Team Wild Card Two skip Kevin Koe reacts to his shot as he plays Team Newfoundland and Labrador at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., on March 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY - Kevin Koe remains unbeaten at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Koe's Wild Card 2 rink defeated Eddie MacKenzie of Prince Edward Island 12-5 on Sunday to improve to 3-0 at the Canadian men's curling championship.

MacKenzie's squad dropped to 0-2.

Koe, a four-tine Canadian champion and twice a world gold medallist from Calgary, took control of the match early, scoring three in the second for a 4-0 lead.

Koe's rink added four more in the fourth end to go up 8-1 before adding three in the sixth for an 11-3 advantage.

Koe rounded out the scoring with one in the eighth, after which the two teams shook hands.

Koe's takes on Team Canada's Brad Gushue (2-0) in the evening draw.

In other early action, Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone (2-1) downed Newfoundland & Labrador's Greg Smith (0-3) 6-3; Quebec's Michael Fournier (2-1) defeated Nunavut's Peter Mackey (0-2) 15-1; and Ontario's John Epping (2-1) got past Nova Scotia's Scott McDonald (1-2) 12-7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2021.

