Tokyo a candidate for track and field world championships

FILE - A worker walks through the front entrance of Tokyo National Stadium on June 23, 2021, in Tokyo. The $1.4 billion Tokyo national stadium, built by the Japanese government for last year’s Olympics, is being viewed as the site for track and field's world championships. A team from World Athletics — the governing body of the sport — met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday, May 25, and was to tour the stadium on Thursday, May 26. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)