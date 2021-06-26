Braves' Soroka tears Achilles tendon again, lost for season

File - In this Aug. 10, 2019 file photo, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka (40) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Soroka is facing season-ending surgery after again tearing his right Achilles tendon. The Braves said Saturday, June 26, 2021, Soroka suffered the new tear on Thursday while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park. Soroka now faces his third surgery on the Achilles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson. File)