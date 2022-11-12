Women's pursuit team wins World Cup gold in Norway, Dubreuil takes 500 silver

Team Canada, with Valerie Maltais, left, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, right, compete during the speedskating women's team pursuit finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Canada won gold in the women's team pursuit and silver in the men's 500 metres Saturday on the second day of the season-opening World Cup stop.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ashley Landis