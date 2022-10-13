Karate Quebec postpones competition after losing Criminal Code exemption

Luis Fernanda, left, of Guatemala, and Wendy Mosquera, of Colombia, compete in the women's kumite 68kg karate elimination round at the Bolivarian Games in Valledupar, Colombia, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Plans for the Quebec Cup were postponed Thursday due to "confusion in the interpretation and application of the Criminal Code" that makes karate competitions illegal without a provincial decree, Karate Quebec said Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara