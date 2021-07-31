Despite points gap, Nashville expects tough challenge in its first visit to Toronto

Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) is congratulated by defender Omar Gonzalez (44) after Akinola scored a goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Orlando City, nbsp;in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, June 19, 2021. Toronto FC and Nashville SC face off Sunday at BMO Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Phelan M. Ebenhack