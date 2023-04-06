World Cup winner Argentina moves atop FIFA rankings while Canada climbs to No. 47

Canada forward Cyle Larin (17) celebrates his goal against Honduras with teammates during first half CONCACAF Nations League soccer action in Toronto on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. World Cup winner Argentina topped the latest FIFA rankings for the first time in six years while the Canadian men, boosted by CONCACAF Nations League wins over Curacao and Honduras, climbed six places to No. 47. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette .