Montreal midfielder Mihailovic always keen to play longtime rival Columbus

CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) is congratulated by forward Erik Hurtado, left, after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Saturday, April 17, 2021. Now a midfielder for CF Montreal, Mihailovic can't wait to line up against Columbus on Saturday when the undefeated Canadian squad hosts the Crew at their temporary home at Fort Lauderdale, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lynne Sladky