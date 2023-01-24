Toronto FC adds to its defence by signing Raoul Petretta from Turkish side

FC Basel's Raoul Petretta runs for the ball during the Europa League quarterfinals soccer match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Toronto FC added to its defence Tuesday by signing former Italian youth international Raoul Petretta from Turkey's Kasimpasa Spor Kulubu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Pool-Wolgang Rattay