Oilers sign Condors' netminder Rodrigue to one-year deal

Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue eyes the puck during practice at the team Canada world juniors selection camp in Oakville, Ont., Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Canada opens its world junior hockey championship Thursday against the United States in the Czech Republic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers padded their goaltending ranks by signing 22-year-old Olivier Rodrigue on Tuesday to a one-year, two-way NHL contract with an average annual value of US$775,000.

The six-foot-one, 175-pound Rodrigue appeared in 29 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors during the 2022-23 season, posting a 14-14-1 record, 2.77 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Originally selected by the Oilers in 2018, the second-round pick (62nd overall) has appeared in 53 career AHL games, accumulating a 2.89 goals against average, .903 save percentage and one shutout.

The Chicoutimi, Que., native has also played in 15 ECHL games, notching a 3.57 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

