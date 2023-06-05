Ducks hire former Leafs, Islanders assistant Greg Cronin as head coach

FILE - New York Islanders assistant coach Greg Cronin is shown during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. The Anaheim Ducks have hired veteran NHL assistant and AHL head coach Greg Cronin to be their new head coach. Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek announced the decision Monday to hire the 60-year-old Cronin, who will be a first-time NHL head coach. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)