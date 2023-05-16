WNBA suspends Hammon 2 games, Aces lose 2025 1st-round pick after investigation

FILE - Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) dribbles up court during a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, on May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay Tuesday, May 16, 2023, for violating league and team respect in the workplace policies. The violation was related to comments made by Hammon to Dearica Hamby in connection with the player's recent pregnancy.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)